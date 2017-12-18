Ex-wife faces judge for murder of NBA star

Sherra Wright, the woman charged with killing ex-husband Lorenzen Wright, faced a judge for the first time Monday morning.

Sherra was arrested Friday in California and went before a judge before extradition back to Memphis.

Sherra, 46, is charged with being a fugitive of justice, first-degree premeditated murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and attempted first-degree murder.

Sherra showed little emotion, sitting quietly handcuffed to a wheelchair with bandages on both arms.

Her public defender told the judge he wanted a jailhouse doctor to examine her, postponing the hearing until Wednesday.

“I wouldn't think she'd kill anybody. Like I say, she was a good person,” said neighbor Willie Dabney.

Dabney said his son and Sherra grew up together and went to Westwood High School.

“She was a nice person,” Dabney said. “I don't have anything bad to say about her.”

Sherra's family and friends showed support for her on social media. Her son, Lorenzen Wright Jr., who attends UT Martin, posted a photo to Facebook hours after his mom's arrest that reads, "Me and you against the world."

While Sherra's family and friends are standing by her side, Lorenzen Wright's family is also praying for justice.

“Obviously he's just processing the news like everybody else,” said Ruby Wharton, attorney for Lorenzen’s father.

Wharton said his biggest concern for the past seven years after his murder, estate battle, and now new charges, has been the kids.

“He could have really done good for those kids in the past seven years and that's all he wanted was to be not only grandpa, but to be that male figure,” Wharton said.

Lorenzen’s mother’s attorney Daniel Lofton said it's possible a lawsuit could be on the way. Lofton said there is strong consideration Wright's mother will soon file a wrongful death lawsuit against Sherra, Billy Turner and a book publishing company where Sherra Is listed as the author.

“It's not over until it's over,” said Lorenzen’s mother Deborah Marion. “Until the fat lady sings and I haven't sung yet.”

On July 19, 2010, 34-year-old Lorenzen Wright went missing--last seen by his ex-wife. She told investigators he left their Collierville home, and she didn’t know where he went.

A mysterious 911 recording was made late that night by Germantown Police but was not released until after July 28, 2010 when Lorenzen Wright’s body was found badly decomposed.

Lorenzen Wright went missing on July 18, 2010 and was found dead on July 28. Two days before his body was found, WMC Action News 5 spoke to Sherra.

"He was fine, and he's fine now," she said. "I'm not going to believe anything other than he's fine now. I just need someone to call me who's seen him or heard anything from him."

Neighbors said they saw Sherra burning items in a large fire in the backyard in the middle of the summer, days after Lorenzen's body was found.

Police recovered a letter and piece of burned metal as evidence with a search warrant from the backyard.

Sherra told police the night Lorenzen was killed that he was carrying a box of drugs and said he was going to flip something for $110,000. Lorenzen's mother said Sherra was lying.

Billy Turner is also charged in Lorenzen Wright's death. He faces first-degree murder charges.

