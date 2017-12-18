FIRST ALERT: Several chances for rain this week

We will have an active week of weather in the Mid-South this week with several rounds of rain. A warm front will lift from south to north on Tuesday and it will sit just south of our area through the first part of the day Wednesday. Although the severe weather threat will stay south of our area, we will still have a threat for heavy rain to result in flash flooding. The areas closest to the front will have the highest rainfall totals. This means that spots along and south of I-40 will have 48 hour totals between 2 and 4 inches while areas north of I-40 will receive 1 to 2 inches.

We will have a chance to briefly dry out on Wednesday before our next weather system arrives Friday. A cold front will enter from the west on Friday morning and a few thunderstorms will be possible along the front. Rain will be possible for most of the day on Friday.

In addition, we are also tracking the potential for another front to arrive on Christmas Day. This front will drop temperatures down even more and possibly bring a chance for winter precipitation. There is not enough consistency in model data to provide specifics on timing, but any accumulation would be small. Please keep checking back with us for the latest.

