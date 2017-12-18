Woman charged in fatal hit-and-run

A woman is behind bars, accused of killing a man in a hit-and-run this weekend.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Saturday on Pleasant Hill Road.

Police said a man was directing traffic around an earlier crash, and was hit.

The man died as the driver drove off.

Police said a witness followed the driver and took a photo of the car's license plate.

Ana Alvarado, 22, is charged with violating financial responsibility law and leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

