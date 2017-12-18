Dave and Buster's hiring for upcoming Memphis location - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Dave and Buster's hiring for upcoming Memphis location

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: Flickr) (Source: Flickr)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Dave and Buster's is hiring for their upcoming Memphis location.

The new store is set to open in February, and is looking to hire 230 workers, including servers, bartenders, line cooks, and more.

The new Dave and Buster's will open at The Commons at Wolfcreek in Cordova.

Click here to apply.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly