No plea deal reached for Holly Bobo defendant, judge sets deadline

A judge imposed a final deadline for attorneys to hammer out a plea deal for one of the defendants charged in the murder of nursing student Holly Bobo Monday.

Judge Creed McGinely told attorneys the window for a plea is quickly closing.

“You’ve been living with this case for three years, both sides, you ought to know what you’re doing to do,” McGinley said. “I’m through beating around the bush.”

McGinley didn’t mince words during Monday’s hearing and set January 22 as the last chance for a negotiated plea deal on any lesser charges.

“Mr. Adams, you need to understand that if there is not a negotiated plea of guilty on January 22, that you’re going to trial,” McGinley said.

Dylan Adams is one of three defendants charged in the 2011 murder of Holly Bobo.

In September, his brother Zach Adams was sentenced to life without parole plus 50 years for the kidnapping, rape and murder of Bobo. Under an agreement by both sides, Zach Adams was ineligible to face the death penalty.

Defendant Jason Autry testified against Zach Adams at his trial, and attorneys have hinted he intends to take a deal.

The hold up regarding the case is if Dylan Adams will take a deal himself.

Judge McGinley indicated multiple times Monday morning that the January 22nd deadline is the longest he’ll wait.

“The deal will not get any sweeter because I will not allow it to get any sweeter,” he said.

The spokesperson for the Bobo family told NBC affiliate WSMV in Nashville they wouldn’t comment on the case until it is resolved.

