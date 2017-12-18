Santas strike outside Memphis Walmart

A group of Santa Clauses set up a strike outside a Memphis Walmart.

The Santas were demanding Walmart bring back holiday pay--something the company eliminated in 2016.

They set up strikes outside 13 U.S. cities Monday as a part of their strike.

These Santas say they know who is on the naughty list this Christmas, and according to them, it's retail giant Walmart

“Walmart has taken away its workers holiday pay,” said UFCW field organizer Terry Dunn.

These Kris Kringles are part of a national protest that has spanned 11 states, protesting the largest private employer in the country.

“They did it because they're acting just like the Grinch that stole Christmas,” Dunn said.

United Food and Commercial Workers International says a policy change last year at Walmart took away holiday pay from all of its part-time workers, replacing it with a policy that says employees get paid time off based on the number of hours worked.

“That's holiday pay that used to go to 1.5 workers. Now it's a $70 million profit for Walmart,” Dunn said.

The not-so-holly or jolly Santas sure got customers’ attention.

“I think it's a bad idea,” said customer Kim Calis. “Good for them to stand up for themselves.”

“People need money this time of year for presents and holiday cheer,” said customer Ruben Smith. “It's just not right.”

“Because we don't want this to be the norm of this time of year,” Dunn said. “If Walmart gets away with taking away holiday pay, it's very possible that everyone will begin to lose their holiday pay.”



