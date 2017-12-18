Bride, groom trying to get to wedding after flight delays in Atlanta

Monday morning at Memphis International Airport, some passengers had a longer wait than they thought.

"Everything's been thrown off course because of what happened in Atlanta," said passenger Quala Cole.

An 11-hour power outage at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta caused more than 1,000 flight cancellations Sunday.

Most of the cancellations came from Delta Air Lines whose headquarters are in Atlanta.

They announced via Twitter that 300 flights would be canceled Monday.

In Memphis, three flights were canceled and four delayed according to flightaware.com.

Cole said she and her fiance are searching for the quickest way to San Antonio for one of the most important days of their lives.

"We're suppose to be getting married Wednesday, and we're suppose to be down there today," said Cole.

She and her fiance have been in Memphis since Sunday afternoon.

She says the first sign of trouble was a missing crew.

"[We] got ready to board and they hadn't known we were going to be there cause they couldn't find a crew," she said.

Then after another case of a missing crew, she and her fiance stayed in a hotel for the night.

Monday morning they were still trying to find answers, hoping they wouldn't have to go straight from the airport to the aisle.

"He's been calling his parents all morning and they've been handling stuff for us so we won't be extra frustrated when we get there," said Cole.

They're hoping for the best as airports across the country work to catch up.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.