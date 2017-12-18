Police searching for suspect who shot 2 near U of M campus

Darrell Martin, 24, is still in the hospital.(Source: Family)

Police are looking for the man who shot two people near the University of Memphis campus over the weekend.

The shooting happened at Mynders Avenue and Brister Street, between Highland Street and the edge of campus.

Darrell Martin, 24, is still in the hospital. He was shot in the face, and his 22-year-old cousin was shot three times.

Family, friends, and fraternity brothers gathered outside of Regional Medical Center, hoping the two will pull through.

"He's fighting,” said cousin Marvel Bandy. “He's strong. He's not giving up.”

The two had just left a party nearby when they were shot multiple times during an attempted robbery.

Family said a man stopped them and asked if they went to the university. Moments later, they say the man pulled out a gun.

"My cousin kept telling him, ‘we don't have anything, we don't have anything,’” he said.

The pair fought back.

"When my cousin started defending himself,” the victim said. “That's when he started staggering backwards and firing.”

Martin was shot in the face, neck, and leg.

"These animals. These demonic people were wanting to kill my family for nothing,” Bandy said.

He said this incident puts a spotlight on crime near the U of M campus and in the city as a whole.

"I'm afraid to come here. I come here and I leave,” Bandy said.

Martin's family is deep in prayer, looking for answers and also for police to make an arrest.

"We don't know what is going to happen because he is laying there right now,” Bandy said.

Students at U of M received an email notifying them that the shooting took place and asking anyone with information to call police.

According to the Memphis Police Department's Cyber watch, other robberies and attempted robberies have taken place in the area.

In late October, two robberies were reported at Walker Avenue and South Highland Street, just a block from where this latest incident took place.

The two cousins are thankful to be alive, but their family is looking for answers.

"What do we need, do we need Marshal Law to come in here and help Memphis, Tennessee straighten this city up?” Bandy said.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.