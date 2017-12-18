Woman wins free HVAC system through Conway Cares Initiative

A pianist at a Millington church was surprised with an early Christmas present Friday.

Marilyn Parker was chosen to receive a free HVAC system from Conway Heating and Air as part of their Conway Cares initiative.

Marilyn, who lost her husband last year, had been without air conditioning for four years and recently had her heating go out as well.

“She said she's having Christmas dinner at her house, so we thought what a great time to do this,” said John Conway.

“God has blessed y’all where you can give back to the community and laid it on your hearts to do so and I think it's awesome,” Marilyn said.

Marilyn said she had friends and loved ones as far away as Reno, Nevada and Orlando, Florida voting for her in the contest.

