East Memphis backpack creeper caught on surveillance video

An East Memphis prowler was caught on camera, and police think it could be connected to other crimes in the area.

Now, one homeowner says he has had enough.

"I'm ready to throw my hands up in the air and run out of town,” said Terry Williams.

Williams' East Memphis home has been burglarized three times in the past two years.

He put cameras on his house on Princeton a month ago after a break in.

"They kicked my back door in and stole about $25,000 worth of guns and jewelry and stuff,” Williams said.

Monday at about 5:11 a.m., Williams got an alert showing a man wearing a backpack walking down his driveway to his truck.

"He was over there trying to break in my truck,” Williams said.

Williams says his truck alarm was on, so he figures that is why the creeper walked off his property a minute later.

Williams believes he broke into a car a few houses down Sunday night.

"Some computers stolen,” Williams said.

Williams is frustrated because he says there just aren't enough police officers in Memphis.

"When they get 30 calls a night somebody getting shot or somebody getting robbed and they have to go sit there for a couple of hours and write a report,” Williams said. “They don't have enough people."

Williams has a message for anyone else who might want to steal from him.

"We don't have any more stuff,” Williams said. “It's all locked up in another place."

Memphis police want help catching the creeper who tried to rob Williams.

If you know who he is, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

