Rachel’s Flowers celebrates 60 years

A longtime Memphis flower shop is celebrating a big birthday!

Rachel's Flowers on Poplar Avenue near Hollywood turned 60 years old Monday.

It's still a mom and pop shop, despite intense competition from grocery and big box stores. Three generations have now worked in the business.

Rachel Greer herself says it's all about the people.

"The relationships we built with customers,” Rachel said. “You know a lot of our clientele for 60 years are gone. But the relationships you built are with their children and their grandchildren. we're fortunate to be in a business where we spread a lot of cheer and a lot of joy on special occasions and we've had a lot of sadness with some we've helped as well."

They've done a lot in the community too, including donating 700 toys to local kids and buying people pizzas after the Memorial Day weekend storm

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.