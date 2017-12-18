Much-needed rain moving into the Mid-South

Despite the weekend rain and cloudy, dreary, drizzly weather Sunday and Monday the Mid-South is experiencing Abnormal to Moderate drought according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor.

It's even worse just to our west, where much of Arkansas is experiencing Severe to Extreme drought conditions. Fortunately, rain is on the way.

A surge of Gulf moisture will move into the Mid-South Tuesday along an advancing warm front. This front will drive rain into many of the areas in need.

Isolated to widely scattered showers are expected to develop by midday into the early afternoon hours. Rainfall will increase during the evening and overnight.

Rainfall could be heavy along and south of the I-40 corridor and there is a very slight possibility for a few thunderstorms as well, although severe storms are not anticipated with this system.

Monday night forecast data indicates 2 to 3 inches for much of northern Mississippi and around an inch of rain for most of West Tennessee and northeastern Arkansas. Higher amounts are possible in some areas.

Despite the relatively dry ground, there could be the potential for some flash flooding, especially in north Mississippi. Rain will likely linger into the Wednesday morning commute for many but should exit the area around midday Wednesday.

That will be followed by a brief dry period and then another round of rain slated to move in Friday. Rainfall amounts with this system could be excessive as well.

We'll continue to monitor that system as new data comes in and pass that information along here in our blog, on air, and on the First Alert Weather app.

In the meantime, stay weather aware this week get ready for some much-needed rain.

