MPD investigates 3 shootings

Memphis Police Department is investigating multiple shootings Monday night.

Officials were first called to a reported carjacking and shooting near the intersection of Lamar Avenue and South Trezevant Street. Our crews reported seeing a child being loaded into an ambulance.

The second shooting happened in the 6100 block of Macon Road, near the intersection of Sycamore View Road. Police confirm a 21-year-old was shot and is in critical condition.

Police also responded to a shooting at the intersection of Vandalia Street and Yale Avenue. A male victim was reportedly shot in the neck and stomach, and officials say he is in critical condition.

We have reached out to MPD and will bring you more updates as they become available.

