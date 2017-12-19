Sherra Wright shows up in a wheelchair, Rain later this morning, MLGW bills on the rise?

Good Tuesday morning!
Here are some of the stories we're following this morning:
The Memphis City Council is set to vote today on a series of changes to MLGW bills for customers. A council committee has recommended increasing rates over several years. We will break down some of the proposed changes and what could happen today on #WMC5.
Sherra Wright will be in court in California tomorrow for an extradition hearing. She came into court yesterday in a wheelchair and her attorney is asking for her health to be checked out before they proceed. We'll update you on the case this morning.
The City Council will meet to discuss its final options for handling confederate statues, if they are unable to get them removed by the Tennessee Historical Commission. There are a lot of options on the table. Details on #WMC5.
Expect a law enforcement blitz on the roadways this weekend all the way through the new year. Detail on the enforcement and what to watch for later this morning.
We are getting new information about the train derailment in Washington State that killed 3 people and injured dozens. Details on some fresh information from investigators this morning.
Weather:
More fog advisory. Rain expected later today. Temps in the 40s this morning. Highs near 60 today. Details on the day and week ahead on WMC Action News 5 no more than 7 mins away all morning long.
Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com :
MPD looking for suspect who shot 2 near U of M campus
10 arrested, 15 sought in extensive drug investigation
Details emerge about Lorenzen Wright murder, 'I think there will be more ...
Join us as we get going this morning on WMC Action News 5 from 4:30-7am with all of your news weather and traffic.
While Memphian Sherra Wright Robinson sat in a California jail Monday, charged with her ex-husband’s murder, WMC Action News 5’s Kontji Anthony dove through the pages of Sherra’s 230-page book "Mr. Tell Me Anything."More >>
A Memphis firefighter is recovering after he was hurt while battling a house fire.More >>
Memphis Police Department is looking for a woman who stole a car in Midtown.More >>
A well-known public servant in DeSoto County Mississippi has died.More >>
The body of one of the two missing men from a tugboat accident has been recovered from the Mississippi River, according to a spokesperson for Wepfer Marine.More >>
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.More >>
The NTSB has not yet had the opportunity to interview the train's engineer and crew and were unaware if they knew the curve had a 30 mph limit.More >>
The 19-year-old’s co-defendant and alleged accomplice is eligible for the death penalty.More >>
Mass casualties are reported after a train went off a bridge onto Interstate 5 in Seattle.More >>
In the midst of the fight were children, including one in a stroller near the scene, with no one looking after it.More >>
The worker was arrested Sunday and charged with five counts of aggravated battery.More >>
Tylon Pittman, of Byram, was watching a video on his smartphone and didn’t like what he saw, so he decided to call 911. A police officer responded to the call and showed up to the Pittman family home to assure Tylon that the Grinch would not ruin his Christmas.More >>
Sherra Wright, the woman charged with killing ex-husband Lorenzen Wright, faced a judge for the first time Monday morning.More >>
Authorities confirmed Monday they are searching for two pit bulls on the loose in Butler County after the dogs killed two mini-horses and an adult horse last week.More >>
The Christmas season just got a whole lot sweeter thanks to one Major League Baseball player.More >>
