Sherra Wright shows up in a wheelchair, Rain later this morning, MLGW bills on the rise?

Good Tuesday morning!

Here are some of the stories we're following this morning:

The Memphis City Council is set to vote today on a series of changes to MLGW bills for customers. A council committee has recommended increasing rates over several years. We will break down some of the proposed changes and what could happen today on #WMC5.

Sherra Wright will be in court in California tomorrow for an extradition hearing. She came into court yesterday in a wheelchair and her attorney is asking for her health to be checked out before they proceed. We'll update you on the case this morning.

The City Council will meet to discuss its final options for handling confederate statues, if they are unable to get them removed by the Tennessee Historical Commission. There are a lot of options on the table. Details on #WMC5.

Expect a law enforcement blitz on the roadways this weekend all the way through the new year. Detail on the enforcement and what to watch for later this morning.

We are getting new information about the train derailment in Washington State that killed 3 people and injured dozens. Details on some fresh information from investigators this morning.



Weather:

More fog advisory. Rain expected later today. Temps in the 40s this morning. Highs near 60 today. Details on the day and week ahead on WMC Action News 5 no more than 7 mins away all morning long.