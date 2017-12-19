Desoto County coroner dies

A well-known public servant in DeSoto County Mississippi has died.

The Board of Supervisors announced Coroner Jeffrey Pounders passed away at his home on Monday.

Pounders served as DeSoto County coroner for 32 years.

The board said he had a lasting impact on the community and was a tremendous colleague and friend.

Pounders was 63-years-old.

