Police looking for Midtown car burglar

Memphis Police Department is looking for a woman who stole a car in Midtown.

Police say she stole a black BMW from Midtown Yoga on November 14.

The woman is also accused of forging and cashing checks that were inside the stolen vehicle.

If you recognize this woman or have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

