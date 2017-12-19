Suspects on the run after armed robbery, shooting

Memphis police are on the scene of an armed robbery and shooting in East Memphis.

The crime happened at the Medicine Shoppe at 920 Estate Drive.

One male has been shot once in each leg, but is in non-critical condition.

According to a source, the victim was shielding a female employee from the gunfire.

Police are looking for two African American males who fled the scene on foot.

One suspect is wearing a yellow hoodie, the other is wearing a blue hoodie with gray sweatpants.

