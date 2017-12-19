West Memphis police give back during annual event

Sixty children were hand picked by West Memphis schools, Angel Tree networks, and foster care programs to take part in Shop with a Cop.

It's an annual community outreach event the West Memphis Police Department looks forward to.

"It's trying to get more community buy-in, trying to get children to better support the police department and know we're their friends and not here for bad reasons so this serves lots of good benefits for us and for the children of the city," said Captain Joe Baker, West Memphis Police Department.

It's the second year sergeant Spencer Morris and D.J. have shopped together which makes them practically brothers.

"He's a lot of fun. He knows what he wants when he comes in here. He's a big Star Wars fan. He's already wanting to take them out of the package and play with them," said Sargent Spencer Morris, West Memphis Police Department.

To pay for this shopping spree, West Memphis police started last month during No Shave November, collecting donations for children as they grew out their beards. Walmart also helped out by donating through their grant program.

"We actually had about 30 officers participate so that was about $3,000 from the police department, patrol officers, and detectives that supported this also," said Baker.

This unique opportunity to shop with a cop puts a smile on these little faces and gives these officers a Christmas gift as well.

"It helps us build a relationship with them and just seeing them happy and being able to make them happy makes us happy," said Morris.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.