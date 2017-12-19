West Memphis police give back during annual event

Memphis Police Department is looking for a woman responsible for multiple crimes in the Memphis area.More >>
Memphis Police Department is looking for a woman responsible for multiple crimes in the Memphis area.More >>
A Memphis firefighter is recovering after he was hurt while battling a house fire.More >>
A Memphis firefighter is recovering after he was hurt while battling a house fire.More >>
A well-known public servant in DeSoto County Mississippi has died.More >>
A well-known public servant in DeSoto County Mississippi has died.More >>
The West Memphis Fire Department has a new crew member, and he may look a little different than other firefighters currently at the department.More >>
The West Memphis Fire Department has a new crew member, and he may look a little different than other firefighters currently at the department.More >>
A man was shot in the leg while shielding a woman during an armed robbery in Memphis, sources said.More >>
A man was shot in the leg while shielding a woman during an armed robbery in Memphis, sources said.More >>
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.More >>
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.More >>
The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.More >>
The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.More >>
Emma Wren was born Nov. 25, 2017 after being frozen as an embryo for 24 years.More >>
Emma Wren was born Nov. 25, 2017 after being frozen as an embryo for 24 years.More >>
The NTSB has not yet had the opportunity to interview the train's engineer, and crew were unaware if they knew the curve had a 30 mph limit.More >>
The NTSB has not yet had the opportunity to interview the train's engineer, and crew were unaware if they knew the curve had a 30 mph limit.More >>
In the midst of the fight were children, including one in a stroller near the scene, with no one looking after it.More >>
In the midst of the fight were children, including one in a stroller near the scene, with no one looking after it.More >>
The 19-year-old’s co-defendant and alleged accomplice is eligible for the death penalty.More >>
The 19-year-old’s co-defendant and alleged accomplice is eligible for the death penalty.More >>
Contrary to what you might think you can not just put anything on your personalized license plate in the state of Ohio.More >>
Contrary to what you might think you can not just put anything on your personalized license plate in the state of Ohio.More >>
Sherra Wright, the woman charged with killing ex-husband Lorenzen Wright, faced a judge for the first time Monday morning.More >>
Sherra Wright, the woman charged with killing ex-husband Lorenzen Wright, faced a judge for the first time Monday morning.More >>
A Missouri woman's mother captured her daughter in her truest form - as a hardworking college student determined to get through the semester.More >>
A Missouri woman's mother captured her daughter in her truest form - as a hardworking college student determined to get through the semester.More >>
The worker was arrested Sunday and charged with five counts of aggravated battery.More >>
The worker was arrested Sunday and charged with five counts of aggravated battery.More >>