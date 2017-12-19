Man charged in shooting at Cordova Community Center

An 18-year-old was arrested Monday in connection with a shooting at the Cordova Community Center.

A witness identified Juanyai Walls as the person who opened fire during a party at the community center in October.

No one was shot during the incident, but one person was pushed through a glass door causing him to get 75 stitches.

Walls is charged with seven counts of aggravated assault.

