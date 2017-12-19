West Memphis fire crews welcome new Dalmatian pup

West Memphis Fire Department has a new crew member, and he may look a little different than other firefighters currently at the department.

Meet Max the Dalmatian! He joined the department Tuesday at just seven weeks old, but he's already making a huge impact.

Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Jones said he's already adjusting well, getting a ton of attention, and getting ready to work closer with the community

"Max's main job here at the fire department is going to be to interact with people,” Jones said. “We try to reach out to the public in every way possible and spread fire safety and prevention news."

For now, Max will go home with the assistant fire chief to sleep and be trained.

In the coming weeks, Jones hopes the pup will be able to stay up at the station more often, even spending the night with fire crews on duty.

