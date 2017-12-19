Students stuff backpacks for Calvary Rescue Mission

A group of young students in Bartlett spent their day giving to those in need.

Tuesday morning, students at Bon Lin Elementary worked hard to help. The Bon Lin Bruin Benevolence Club put together backpacks to go to Calvary Rescue Mission, a nonprofit shelter for homeless men.

Organizers were inspired after seeing a story WMC Action News 5 aired showing the Christmas toy giveaway for families.

Nelzy Gibson founded the group in 2014 to show students how much volunteering and giving matters.

“School is more than what's in a textbook,” Gibson said. “The children need to learn how to care for their community because we have citizens everywhere that need us.”

They held a drive to put all of the items together with donations from faculty, the community, and the students themselves.

“Sometimes kids even bring snacks that they would've had for the day,” Gibson said.

Organizers said inside the backpacks, they'll find blankets, clothing, and food. Seventy-five backpacks are all going to men that need them.

That's why 5th-grader Katie Francis said even though it's fun to work with friends, her favorite part is making someone else's day better.

“It's not for the glory, it's for helping other people,” Francis said.

Gibson said she's already seeing that care grow outside the classroom.

“Sometimes they'll have a hat and put a bottle of water in it and if they see somebody homeless they'll stop and give it,” Gibson said.

They said these backpacks will be given to the shelter just in time for Christmas.

WMC Action News 5 is dedicated to covering all news in the Mid-South. In an effort to celebrate the good news in our community, we've partnered with Memphis 100--a group that creates unique bite-sized stories from the Bluff City, told in exactly 100- word narratives or 100-second videos.

Click here to learn more about Memphis 100 and to start receiving free good news every other week!

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.