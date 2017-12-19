Ron Olson signs off FM 100 after 34 years

A longtime Memphis radio host signed off FM 100 Tuesday morning for the last time after 34 years with the station.

Ron Olson spent several years working on FM 100 from the WMC studios at 1960 Union Avenue.

His morning show is one of the most popular in the city with several different co-hosts, Michelle Lewis most recently.

You will still be able to hear Olson on the air. He's moving over to WRVR 104, where he will again be paired up with one of his former co-hosts, Karen Perrin.

