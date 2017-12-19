Ron Olson signs off FM 100 after 34 years

West Memphis Fire Department has a new crew member, and he may look a little different than other firefighters currently at the department.More >>
West Memphis Fire Department has a new crew member, and he may look a little different than other firefighters currently at the department.More >>
It was a big year for the city of Memphis in movies and TV.More >>
It was a big year for the city of Memphis in movies and TV.More >>
Tuesday morning, students at Bon Lin Elementary worked hard to help. The Bon Lin Bruin Benevolence Club put together backpacks to go to Calvary Rescue Mission, a nonprofit shelter for homeless men.More >>
Tuesday morning, students at Bon Lin Elementary worked hard to help. The Bon Lin Bruin Benevolence Club put together backpacks to go to Calvary Rescue Mission, a nonprofit shelter for homeless men.More >>
Memphis City Council ended its session early Tuesday night, but it will resume Wednesday.More >>
Memphis City Council ended its session early Tuesday night, but it will resume Wednesday.More >>
As Sherra Wright sits behind bars in California, a civil lawsuit against her is being prepared in Memphis.More >>
As Sherra Wright sits behind bars in California, a civil lawsuit against her is being prepared in Memphis.More >>
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.More >>
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.More >>
Emma Wren was born Nov. 25, 2017 after being frozen as an embryo for 24 years.More >>
Emma Wren was born Nov. 25, 2017 after being frozen as an embryo for 24 years.More >>
Contrary to what you might think you can not just put anything on your personalized license plate in the state of Ohio.More >>
Contrary to what you might think you can not just put anything on your personalized license plate in the state of Ohio.More >>
The NTSB has not yet had the opportunity to interview the train's engineer, and crew were unaware if they knew the curve had a 30 mph limit.More >>
The NTSB has not yet had the opportunity to interview the train's engineer, and crew were unaware if they knew the curve had a 30 mph limit.More >>
A woman who was found dead in a wooded area was mauled to death by her two dogs, according to the Goochland Sheriff's OfficeMore >>
A woman who was found dead in a wooded area was mauled to death by her two dogs, according to the Goochland Sheriff's OfficeMore >>
It is estimated that more than 100,000 license holders are affected by this policy change. Licenses suspended for other reasons allowed under Mississippi law will remain suspended.More >>
It is estimated that more than 100,000 license holders are affected by this policy change. Licenses suspended for other reasons allowed under Mississippi law will remain suspended.More >>
While Memphian Sherra Wright Robinson sat in a California jail Monday, charged with her ex-husband’s murder, WMC Action News 5’s Kontji Anthony dove through the pages of Sherra’s 230-page book "Mr. Tell Me Anything."More >>
While Memphian Sherra Wright Robinson sat in a California jail Monday, charged with her ex-husband’s murder, WMC Action News 5’s Kontji Anthony dove through the pages of Sherra’s 230-page book "Mr. Tell Me Anything."More >>
Hundreds of strange lights appeared in the sky over Queen Creek Monday night, Dec. 18. The strange sight resembled the Milky Way and moved as a unit before breaking up, according to those who witnessed it.More >>
Hundreds of strange lights appeared in the sky over Queen Creek Monday night, Dec. 18. The strange sight resembled the Milky Way and moved as a unit before breaking up, according to those who witnessed it.More >>
Arab police say authorities in North Carolina have found four young brothers who had been missing since December 8.More >>
Arab police say authorities in North Carolina have found four young brothers who had been missing since December 8.More >>
In the midst of the fight were children, including one in a stroller near the scene, with no one looking after it.More >>
In the midst of the fight were children, including one in a stroller near the scene, with no one looking after it.More >>