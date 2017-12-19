Memphis celebrates big year in TV, film

It was a big year for the city of Memphis in movies and TV.

Memphis and Shelby County Film and TV commissioner Linn Sitler went before a city council committee Tuesday morning with an update on the Bluff City's exposure.

That includes an entire focus of an episode of NBC's hit show “This is Us” based in Memphis, Tom Shadyac's film "Brian Banks" with 88 Mid-Southerners hired full time, and Discovery Channel's "Street Outlaws" filming several episodes in the city.

“If you have a creative location manager – we have several locally – you can turn Memphis into a lot of things and what's great is to see Memphis in these projects but you're even more marketable as a movie town if Memphis can portray other places,” Sitler said.

Sitler said she anticipates the economic impact to come close to or even surpass the record at roughly $6 million.

