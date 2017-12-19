Family preparing for lawsuit against ex-wife of slain NBA star

As Sherra Wright sits behind bars in California, a civil lawsuit against her is being prepared in Memphis.

She is charged with murder in the 2010 death of her ex-husband, former Grizzlies star Lorenzen Wright.

Sherra will face a judge in Riverside Wednesday morning ahead of her extradition back to Memphis.

Monday, her attorney asked a judge to delay her extradition hearing until Sherra could be seen by a doctor.

But, there could be new trouble brewing.

“She just wants justice for her son and it's as simple as that,” said Daniel Lofton, attorney for Lorenzen Wright’s mother Deborah Marion.

Marion plans to sue Sherra Wright and Bill Turner, who both face charges in Lorenzen's murder.

The suit will also target a book publishing company that lists Sherra Wright as an author.

Lofton said the suit will ask for more than a million dollars.

“We would have a lean against that and that money will be available for Lorenzen's children,” Lofton said.

Two years ago, Sherra published "Mr. Tell Me Anything," a 230-page novel described as urban fiction. The book details the strained relationship between a woman and her NBA boyfriend with chapters devoted to infidelity and mentions of domestic violence.

One chapter reads, "I'm not a girl who likes to be at the mercy of any man or woman and I do not like to be put on hold. I want mine."

It's a story sparking more interest now that it's author is charged with murder.

“The people involved in this were not your everyday street criminals, there was a lot of insurance money spent really quickly,” Lofton said.

A court will ultimately decide what is fact or fiction.

