Ole Miss football stadium lights up for Christmas - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Ole Miss football stadium lights up for Christmas

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (Source: Twitter.com/OleMissFB) Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (Source: Twitter.com/OleMissFB)
OXFORD, MS (WMC) -

Ole Miss got into the holiday spirit with a Christmas light show inside the football stadium.

Ole Miss Football took to Twitter to share a video of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium syncing it's lights to "Carol of the Bells" by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly