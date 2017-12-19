City Council temporarily pauses discussion on Confederate monuments, MLGW rates

Memphis City Council ended its session early Tuesday night, but it will resume Wednesday.

The council was supposed to discuss declaring Memphis' Confederate monuments public nuisances and raising MLGW rates.

Neither topic could be broached appropriately because City Council Attorney Allan Wade was out of town, according to Chairman Berlin Boyd.

Boyd dismissed council early. He said the council will resume discussion on both topics Wednesday at 4 p.m., while Wade is present to answer questions.

