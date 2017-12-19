Memphians stand against child sex abuse

Memphis Fire Department is investigating an arson in Frayser.More >>
Memphis Police Department is blocking a portion of Winchester Road due to flooding.More >>
Hamilton High School principal Monekea Smith is suspended without pay after a grading scandal.More >>
The City of Memphis is partnering with a company to offer protection plans for sewer and water lines.More >>
The bill provides steep tax cuts for businesses and wealthy families and more modest reductions for low- and middle-income families.More >>
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.More >>
A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.More >>
President Donald Trump cheered the lawmakers on, eager to claim his first major legislative victory.More >>
Contrary to what you might think you can not just put anything on your personalized license plate in the state of Ohio.More >>
“We got him right after my son was born. He was such a loving dog,” says Stacey Fitzner. Stacey Fitzner cannot comprehend why anyone would want to hurt their dog, Bruizer. She describes him as a friendly 15 month old American Bulldog who was like a member of the family.More >>
After two days of searching, Cleveland police confirm that human remains have been found in the backyard of a home on the city's west side.More >>
The Indiana Attorney General’s office is suing a hotel after it charged a customer for posting a negative review.More >>
Emma Wren was born Nov. 25, 2017 after being frozen as an embryo for 24 years.More >>
It is estimated that more than 100,000 license holders are affected by this policy change. Licenses suspended for other reasons allowed under Mississippi law will remain suspended.More >>
The Lyman Police Department said two women are facing charges after multiple children were found living in poor conditions.More >>
