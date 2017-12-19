Memphians stand against child sex abuse

Dozens of Memphians came together Saturday to take a stand against child sex abuse.

The "No More Silence Foundation" hosted a Tea Party at the Church of Holy Communion on Walnut Grove.

Former victims shared their stories, and officers with the Memphis Police Department were there to lend their support.

The group uses poetry, music and dance as a coping mechanism for children that have been affected by sex abuse.

"I know we can't stop sexual abuse, we can't actually end sexual abuse like we want to but we can end the silence on it," said the organization's founder Latrossica Wilson.

Every guest at the event was asked to donate a toy for a child this holiday season.

