Woman wanted in Target arson identified

A warrant was issued for the woman accused of setting fires inside an East Memphis Target earlier this month.

Her former neighbors said it is hard to believe she would be involved in something like that.

"Shut the front door, shut the front door. I can't believe this," said Joyce Stewart.

Stewart can't believe her former neighbor Tina Priestas is wanted for aggravated arson in connection with fires set inside Target on Colonial Road December 2.

Neighbor Monica Woods was also dumbfounded.

"A sweet person like that, I'm just took for words right now. I really am," Woods said.

The Memphis Fire Department released store surveillance video of the woman they say set two fires inside Target. It shows the woman putting an item in the basket.



When she left, her cart was overflowing with merchandise.

Her neighbors said she was in real estate, and internet searches have her name associated with real estate companies.

Her neighbors say she moved out of an East Memphis house a year ago.

Woods said she recognized Priestas when she saw the surveillance video on WMC Action News 5.

"It done took me off my feet. It done took me off my feet," Woods said.

These women say their grandchildren played with Priestas' grandchildren.

"My niece used to go over there and eat cake, drink milk," Woods said. "My grandbaby goes over there. She gives the kids treats."

Investigators have the address listed on the warrant. No one answered the door.

"I am shocked. I am shocked," Stewart said.

The fire caused about $12,000 in damage. No one was injured.

