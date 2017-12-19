Man charged with over 300 counts of sexual exploiting children - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man charged with over 300 counts of sexual exploiting children

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis police arrested a man on multiple counts of sexually exploiting minors.

Gary Coy Roberts is charged with 300 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, and especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators said Roberts had more than 3,700 images and 350 videos of child pornography.

