Police looking for Midtown identity theft suspect

It's the holiday season, and thieves are lurking, waiting to see what valuables are left behind in people's cars.

It happened last month inside the Midtown Yoga parking lot. A security camera caught the woman as she drove off in the BMW SUV.

Now, Memphis investigators have pinpointed the woman behind the crime.

A woman's purse with her wallet and checkbook inside was taken from a car in the lot.

Not long after, investigators said a woman cashed stolen checks taken from the Midtown lot, and a camera caught her in the act.

“I know I am guilty of kind of forgetting that or forgetting to lock my door,” said nursing student Abby West.

That bad habit burned West about six months ago.

“Somebody smashed my back window and took my backpack,” West said. “Got my backpack and my purse. Unfortunately, I came home late one night and left it all in there.”



Police preach their message year-round, especially during the holidays: take, lock, hide.

West frequently double-checks her car now after that night.

“I did learn my lesson,” West said. “I don't leave anything in my car ever and I like sometimes I'll think, 'Did I lock my car?' and I will run back outside and lock it up just to make sure.”

Signs are now up at the yoga studio reminding yogis not to leave anything in their cars after the break-in last month.

Investigators believe this isn't the first time the woman wrote a hot check pretending to be someone else.

They say it's possible that she is linked to similar crimes Collierville, Germantown, and Bartlett.

