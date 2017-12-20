Morning rain floods Winchester Rd

More than an inch of rain has fallen over the Memphis area between Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

Several spots in the Mid-South fell victim to flooding. One such place was Winchester Road, between Mendenhall Road and Clearbrook Street in the Fox Meadows area.

Police blocked the road for much of the morning Wednesday.

The City of Memphis had this to say about the flooding:

"Low-lying areas are most susceptible for flooding for short durations due to drainage systems being overwhelmed. This type of temporary ponding typically ends when heavier rainfall subsides."

City officials said Memphis has 60,000 drain inlets to contain the flooding. They also suggest residents take precaution by cleaning storm drains near their homes.

The city has storm equipment and personnel on standby in the case of a heavy number of flood-related emergencies.

Remember the important rule of thumb: Turn around, don't drown!

