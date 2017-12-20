Police block Winchester Rd due to flooding

Memphis Police Department is blocking a portion of Winchester Road due to flooding.

More than an inch of rain has fallen over the Memphis area between Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

Police are blocking Winchester between Mendenhall Road and Clearbrook Street in the Fox Meadows area.

Avoid the area if possible. Also, be on the lookout for flooded roads across the Mid-South.

Remember the important rule of thumb: Turn around, don't drown!

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.