City working to help homeowners protect sewer, water lines

The City of Memphis is partnering with a company to offer protection plans for sewer and water lines.

Memphians recently received notices reminding them that pipes running from their homes to the street are the homeowners' responsibility.

A company called HomeServe promises to send a local plumber if your exterior pipes break.

Homeowners can enroll in the optional coverage starting at $6 per month.

The city said some of the money will be set aside to help elderly, low-income homeowners who cannot afford sewer line repairs.

