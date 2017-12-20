Hamilton High principal suspended over grading scandal

Hamilton High School principal Monekea Smith is suspended without pay after a grading scandal.

The suspension Shelby County School Superintendent Dorsey Hopson said last week that there was evidence of grade tampering found at Trezevant High School, with other schools being looked at for abnormal amounts of grade tampering.

During an investigation by an outside agency, investigators saw improper grade changing happening at the school using the principal's password.

Last week, Hopson said there would be a zero tolerance policy on grade tampering within the district. The next step would be for the principal to appear before the board for a recommendation of termination.

In light of the recent scandals, SCS officials said they're temporarily stopping a measure used by schools to help students with failing grades.

