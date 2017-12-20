City Watch issued for missing 15-year-old girl

A City Watch Alert has been issued for a missing teen, according to Memphis Police Department.

Niah Robinson,15, was last seen leaving her home on Long Street Tuesday night.

Robinson suffers from mental conditions.

She is described as 5-feet-10-inches tall, weighing 190 pounds with a short afro, and a medium complexion. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, jeans, and hot pink Nike tennis shoes.

If you see Robinson, contact Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.

