FIRST ALERT: Thunderstorms expected by Friday night

After a wet start to the week, a cold front will deliver another round of showers and thunderstorms on Friday.

WHAT’S HAPPENING: Ahead of the front, temperatures will warm into the mid 60s and humidity will increase slightly. This front will interact with this warm air mass and cause scattered thunderstorms. With ample moisture, we could see some high rainfall totals as well.

WHEN: A few showers will be possible early Friday morning ahead of the front, but the main line of rain will not arrive until later in the day. We will have spotty showers in the afternoon, but there will be heavy rain when the front pushes south into our area after 5 p.m. Heavy rain will be likely during the late evening through early Saturday morning. Rain will taper off Saturday afternoon, but it will remain cloudy.

THREATS: Thunderstorms will be possible, but we are not anticipating any severe weather. The main threats will be heavy rain and lightning. Rainfall totals will range between 1 and 3 inches with a 24 hour period, which could result in localized flash flooding.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.