Body found believed to be missing mother Keila Freeman

Memphis Police Department discovered remains in connection to missing Memphis mother Keila Freeman on Wednesday morning.

Attorney General Amy Weirich confirms that the information given that led to the finding of the body is related to Freeman's case.

The remains were found at the corner of Barnstable Cove and Keynon Drive.

Freeman, 29, went missing in September 2016. Her husband told police she came home but never walked inside. Her keys were later found, still in the ignition of her car. Her purse was found inside the home, along with her jeans and debit card, which were on the floor.

Freeman's husband Randall Freeman was arrested after she went missing. He was charged with attempted first-degree murder after he was accused of throwing Molotov cocktails inside a home.

Neighbors said they witnessed someone digging through Freeman's backyard shortly after she went missing.

A month after Freeman went missing, investigators dug up a concrete slab with the hopes that Freeman was underneath. That search came up empty.

