College student makes good on Twitter promise with $190K St. Jude donation

A college student made good on her promise to St. Jude on Wednesday.

Danielle Messina, whose St. Jude donation tweet unexpected went viral last month, came through with a big donation.

“Surreal to say the least,” Messina, a Washington State University sophomore, said.

Messina, probably assuming the tweet would only seen by family, friends, and maybe a few others, laid down the gauntlet: 25 cents for each like, and 50 for each retweet.

The tweet eventually exploded, hauling in over 400,000 likes and nearly 200,000 retweets in just a few days.

“I woke up on Sunday like, 'Oh gosh what have I done?'” she said.

Before Danielle could put a stop to the madness, the total money owed from her promise added up to $42,350, according to one Twitter user keeping track.

“People were like, 'you should just delete it,'" she said. "I was like, 'oh no.' So I’m like, 'OK, we’ve got to find a way to do this.' I would’ve been in the hole by that time $42,000, and I’m like, 'I can’t do that, but we’ll figure out a way how.'”

Through help from a GoFundMe, Danielle presented a $190,000 check to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Messina also met Memphis native and 20-year-old cancer survivor Madison Conklin. The two bonded online over the viral tweet.

“I retweeted it, and then I ended up following her,” said Conklin.

Conklin was diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma last year and underwent treatment at St Jude.

“St. Jude gave me a different perspective, and I’m really proud that I’m a survivor, but I’m proud to say that I’m a patient of St. Jude,” she said.

Wednesday the unlikely campaign came to a happy ending.

“It’s so breathtaking and so inspiring to me,” said Messina. “It’s been absolutely incredible.”

