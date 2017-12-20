College student makes good on Twitter promise with $190K St. Jude donation

Sherra Wright made her second appearance in a California courtroom Wednesday, this time walking.More >>
Southaven Alderman Ronald Hale has been charged with transportation of child pornography.
Wednesday morning, officers with Memphis police department and volunteers from the Boll Weevil Charity Foundation made plans to turn this Christmas around for families targeted by thieves.
A college student made good on her promise to St. Jude on Wednesday.
The forecast models were quite bullish on some type of wintry mess 2 weeks out from Christmas but they did their famous flip a few days ago and have not looked back. Check out the latest Christmas forecast from Meteorologist Spencer Denton.
President Donald Trump cheered the lawmakers on, eager to claim his first major legislative victory.
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.
Contrary to what you might think you can not just put anything on your personalized license plate in the state of Ohio.
A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.
The Lyman Police Department said two women are facing charges after multiple children were found living in poor conditions.
So much booze was consumed at an off-campus frat party that Maryland police say the air inside of the building tested positive for alcohol.
Emma Wren was born Nov. 25, 2017 after being frozen as an embryo for 24 years.
A Facebook picture that has been shared almost 57,000 times claims to show a praying mantis egg case attached to a Christmas tree branch and is warning people to check their trees.
An Amber Alert has been issued for an 11-month-old girl from Houston.
Church official: Cardinal Bernard Law, a central figure in the clergy sex abuse scandals in the Catholic church,
