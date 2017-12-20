MPD surprises burglary victims with gifts

Wednesday morning, officers with Memphis Police Department and volunteers from the Boll Weevil Charity Foundation made plans to turn this Christmas around for families targeted by thieves.

Officers and volunteers filled baskets with items at Target about 10 families. MPD officials said they combed over burglary reports from the first two weeks of December and found cases where thieves stole Christmas presents.

"We'll actually try our best to replace that, and if not then the majority of it to take some pressure of the parents and Santa," said Tiger Brian, Boll weevils member.

Items inside the carts included TVs, toys, video game consoles, and more. According to charity volunteers the final price tag was more than $9,000. Several squad cars all in a line traveled the city going door to door to deliver the surprise gift.

Shironda Moore said she wasn't sure what was happening outside, but was quickly brought to tears when the reason was unveiled.

"If you don't have anybody else you have God and this is proof that God does exist," said Moore.

She said this moment brought her back into the Christmas spirit especially after a series of hard hits to the family, the latest a serious car accident on Tuesday.

"I been having attack after attack after attack. My house got broken into on the first. I lost my car yesterday," said Moore.

Moore said the gifts are very much appreciated, but the restoration of hope during the holidays is priceless.

