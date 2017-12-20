White Christmas chance in Mid-South fizzles out

The forecast models were quite bullish on some type of wintry mess 2 weeks out from Christmas but they did their famous flip about seven days out and have not looked back. It looks like we are ultimately going to miss out on any snow again this year in the Mid-South and the deep south. I talked about this potential scenario last week and it ended up coming true. This is good news for travelers and not so good for snow lovers.



Photo Credit: Climate Central

Our chance on average is basically 2% or less. The map above from Climate Central pretty much tells the story. We had one big snow on Christmas way back in 1963. Most normal years, you would have to head to the Rockies or the northern Plains to see a white Christmas. That will be the case again this year. There may be some snow showers as far south as St. Louis, but that will be the closest.

If you are traveling on Saturday from Memphis to places like Little Rock, Nashville, Huntsville or Birmingham, be prepared for lots of rain. Christmas Eve (Sunday) will be chilly but dry for those traveling across the southeast. Christmas Day will be cold and dry with highs in the 40s.

