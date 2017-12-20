White Christmas chance in Mid-South fizzles out

The forecast models were quite bullish on some type of wintry mess 2 weeks out from Christmas but they did their famous flip about seven days out and have not looked back. It looks like we are ultimately going to miss out on any snow again this year in the Mid-South and the deep south. I talked about this potential scenario last week and it ended up coming true. This is good news for travelers and not so good for snow lovers.
Photo Credit: Climate Central
Our chance on average is basically 2% or less. The map above from Climate Central pretty much tells the story. We had one big snow on Christmas way back in 1963. Most normal years, you would have to head to the Rockies or the northern Plains to see a white Christmas. That will be the case again this year. There may be some snow showers as far south as St. Louis, but that will be the closest.
If you are traveling on Saturday from Memphis to places like Little Rock, Nashville, Huntsville or Birmingham, be prepared for lots of rain. Christmas Eve (Sunday) will be chilly but dry for those traveling across the southeast. Christmas Day will be cold and dry with highs in the 40s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @spencerstorm5
Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.
Sherra Wright made her second appearance in a California courtroom Wednesday, this time walking.More >>
Sherra Wright made her second appearance in a California courtroom Wednesday, this time walking.More >>
Southaven Alderman Ronald Hale has been charged with transportation of child pornography.More >>
Southaven Alderman Ronald Hale has been charged with transportation of child pornography.More >>
Wednesday morning, officers with Memphis police department and volunteers from the Boll Weevil Charity Foundation made plans to turn this Christmas around for families targeted by thieves.More >>
Wednesday morning, officers with Memphis police department and volunteers from the Boll Weevil Charity Foundation made plans to turn this Christmas around for families targeted by thieves.More >>
A college student made good on her promise to St. Jude on Wednesday.More >>
A college student made good on her promise to St. Jude on Wednesday.More >>
The forecast models were quite bullish on some type of wintry mess 2 weeks out from Christmas but they did their famous flip a few days ago and have not looked back. Check out the latest Christmas forecast from Meteorologist Spencer Denton.More >>
The forecast models were quite bullish on some type of wintry mess 2 weeks out from Christmas but they did their famous flip a few days ago and have not looked back. Check out the latest Christmas forecast from Meteorologist Spencer Denton.More >>
President Donald Trump cheered the lawmakers on, eager to claim his first major legislative victory.More >>
President Donald Trump cheered the lawmakers on, eager to claim his first major legislative victory.More >>
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.More >>
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.More >>
Contrary to what you might think you can not just put anything on your personalized license plate in the state of Ohio.More >>
Contrary to what you might think you can not just put anything on your personalized license plate in the state of Ohio.More >>
A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.More >>
A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.More >>
The Lyman Police Department said two women are facing charges after multiple children were found living in poor conditions.More >>
The Lyman Police Department said two women are facing charges after multiple children were found living in poor conditions.More >>
So much booze was consumed at an off-campus frat party that Maryland police say the air inside of the building tested positive for alcohol.More >>
So much booze was consumed at an off-campus frat party that Maryland police say the air inside of the building tested positive for alcohol.More >>
Emma Wren was born Nov. 25, 2017 after being frozen as an embryo for 24 years.More >>
Emma Wren was born Nov. 25, 2017 after being frozen as an embryo for 24 years.More >>
A Facebook picture that has been shared almost 57,000 times claims to show a praying mantis egg case attached to a Christmas tree branch and is warning people to check their trees..More >>
A Facebook picture that has been shared almost 57,000 times claims to show a praying mantis egg case attached to a Christmas tree branch and is warning people to check their trees..More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for an 11-month-old girl from Houston.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for an 11-month-old girl from Houston.More >>
Church official: Cardinal Bernard Law, a central figure in the clergy sex abuse scandals in the Catholic church,.More >>
Church official: Cardinal Bernard Law, a central figure in the clergy sex abuse scandals in the Catholic church,.More >>