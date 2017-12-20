Study finds best cities for singles

With more than 45 percent of all U.S. adults being single during the holidays, the most family-oriented time of the year, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on The Best & Worst Cities for Singles.

Some singles are closer to a happily ever after than they think, but it depends on where they live. To determine where singles have the highest chance of finding love, WalletHub’s analysts compared more than 180 U.S. cities, using 32 key indicators of dating-friendliness. The indicators include share of single population, number of online dating opportunities, and nightlife options per capita.

Best Cities for Singles:

San Francisco, CA Atlanta, GA Los Angeles, CA Denver, CO San Diego, CA Seattle, WA Chicago, IL Portland, OR Minneapolis, MN Portland, ME

Best vs. Worst:

Detroit has the highest share of single persons, 73.76 percent, which is 1.9 times higher than in Fremont, California, the city with the lowest at 38.06 percent.

Gilbert, Arizona, has the highest share of households with a broadband connection (as a proxy for “online dating opportunities”), 95.9 percent, which is 2.2 times higher than in Brownsville, Texas, the city with the lowest at 42.7 percent.

Garden Grove, California, has the lowest average restaurant-meal cost, $12.78, which is 6.3 times lower than in Juneau, Alaska, the city with the highest at $80.00.

Indianapolis has the lowest average price for a bottle of wine, $3.79, which is 3.7 times lower than in Raleigh, North Carolina, the city with the highest at $13.99.

Port St. Lucie, Florida, has the lowest average price for a movie ticket, $6.21, which is 2.4 times lower than in Los Angeles and Oxnard, California, the cities with the highest at $14.81.

New York has the most nightlife options (per square root of population), 1.86, which is 93 times more than in West Valley City, Utah, the city with the fewest at 0.02.

