Southaven alderman charged for transporting child porn

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: DeSoto County Jail)
SOUTHAVEN, MS (WMC) -

Southaven Alderman Ronald Hale has been charged with transportation of child pornography. 

Hale was arrested last month for hiring prostitutes and was later released on bond. 

Ronald Hale, 57, represents Ward 2 in DeSoto County and is also a Memphis firefighter. 

We are working to learn more on this story.

