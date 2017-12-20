Accused murderer Sherra Wright fights extradition to Memphis

Sherra Wright made her second appearance in a California courtroom Wednesday, this time walking.

A stark contrast from her last appearance where she was seen being wheeled-in to see a judge.

The hearing was set to determine when she'll be extradited to Memphis.

Wright chose to fight the extradition.This means that the prosecution has to prove that the person in custody is in fact Sherra Wright.

"The only issue I can consider at the extradition hearing is whether or not you're the person that's named in the warrant. That's the only issue I can consider," the judge said.

WMC Action News 5 was told they'll have to prove this through finger prints and other evidence.

"She can fill a habeas corpus petition and in that hearing all she can do is say that, a, there's not a valid warrant out of Tennessee or, b, I'm not the person who is wanted in Tennessee," Blake Ballin said. "When she arrives in Tennessee she'll be brought as soon as possible in front of Judge Coffee where her co-defendant's case is set."

The next hearing is postponed until Jan. 8.

That's when the judge will likely use fingerprint samples and other means to decide the person is in custody.

From there, the state of Tennessee has 60 days to come get her.

Wright is charged with being a fugitive of justice, first-degree premeditated murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and attempted first-degree murder in connection to the death of her ex-husband Lorenzen Wright.

