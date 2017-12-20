MLK Days of Service start January 2018 - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MLK Days of Service start January 2018

Each year on the third Monday in January, thousands of people from across the nation observe the MLK Days of Service.

This year, WMC Action News 5 is teaming up with Volunteer Memphis to help realize Dr. King's vision.

There will be a kickoff event at the Benjamin L. Hooks Library on Thursday, January 11.

Afterwards, there will be four days of service leading up to January 15 with a community clean up.

