Oxford changes alcohol ordinance, allows bars to sell until 1 a.

Oxford changes alcohol ordinance, allows bars to sell until 1 a.m.

OXFORD, MS (WMC) -

The city of Oxford, Mississippi has changed their alcohol ordinance.

All bars can now sell alcohol until 1 a.m. Monday through Saturday and until 9 p.m. on Sundays. 

The Oxford Eagle reports the town's Board of Alderman unanimously passed the ordinance change. 

The change goes into effect 30 days after this decision.

