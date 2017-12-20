Jefferson Davis, Nathan Bedford Forrest statues taken down

Live video from WMC Action News 5 is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WMC Action News 5 is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
The vote on Memphis' Confederate monuments hit a snag Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and other Memphians failed to convince Tennessee Historical Commission to allow the city to remove its Confederate monuments.More >>
Mid-South pastors are uniting against Confederate statues in Memphis.More >>
Christmas may be next Saturday, but with the new NCAA-mandated early signing period, it came early for college football.More >>
Memphis City Councilors voted unanimously to remove Confederate monuments from both city parks at Wednesday's meeting.More >>
Sherra Wright made her second appearance in a California courtroom Wednesday, this time walking.More >>
Southaven Alderman Ronald Hale has been charged with transportation of child pornography.More >>
A Facebook picture that has been shared almost 57,000 times claims to show a praying mantis egg case attached to a Christmas tree branch and is warning people to check their trees..More >>
