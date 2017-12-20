LIVE: Workers remove Nathan Bedford Forrest statue - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

LIVE: Workers remove Nathan Bedford Forrest statue

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis City Council voted unanimously to immediately remove Confederate statues from both city parks at Wednesday's meeting.

This affects the Jefferson Davis and Nathan Bedford Forrest statues in Memphis.

City of Memphis tweeted out that residents should expect delays and detours on streets adjacent to Health Sciences Park near the Union, Manassas, Madison, and Dunlap area and at Memphis Park on Front.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland tweeted that the parks have been sold and a private entity is conducting operations.

Memphis Greenspace said in a release Wednesday that the nonprofit purchased Memphis Park and Health Sciences Park from the city for $1,000 each. After purchasing the property, the organization arranged for the Confederate statues to be removed December 20. 

