LIVE: Workers remove Nathan Bedford Forrest statue

Live video from WMC Action News 5 is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WMC Action News 5 is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Mid-South pastors are uniting against Confederate statues in Memphis.

Mid-South pastors are uniting against Confederate statues in Memphis.

The statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest in Memphis (Source: WMC Action News 5)

The statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest in Memphis (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and other Memphians failed to convince Tennessee Historical Commission to allow the city to remove its Confederate monuments.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and other Memphians failed to convince Tennessee Historical Commission to allow the city to remove its Confederate monuments.

The statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest in Memphis (Source: WMC Action News 5)

The statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest in Memphis (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Memphis City Council voted unanimously to immediately remove Confederate statues from both city parks at Wednesday's meeting.

This affects the Jefferson Davis and Nathan Bedford Forrest statues in Memphis.

City of Memphis tweeted out that residents should expect delays and detours on streets adjacent to Health Sciences Park near the Union, Manassas, Madison, and Dunlap area and at Memphis Park on Front.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Expect delays and detours on streets adjacent to Health Sciences Park (Union/Manassas/Madison/Dunlap) and Memphis Park (on Front) tonight. — City of Memphis (@CityOfMemphis) December 20, 2017

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland tweeted that the parks have been sold and a private entity is conducting operations.

Health Sciences Park and Memphis Park have been sold. Operations on those sites tonight are being conducted by a private entity and are compliant with state law. We will have further updates later tonight. — Mayor Jim Strickland (@MayorMemphis) December 21, 2017

Memphis Greenspace said in a release Wednesday that the nonprofit purchased Memphis Park and Health Sciences Park from the city for $1,000 each. After purchasing the property, the organization arranged for the Confederate statues to be removed December 20.

Stay with WMC Action News 5 for continuous coverage on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.