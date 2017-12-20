New phone scam impersonates Shelby County Sheriff’s Department

Scammers in DeSoto County stepping up their game.

Deputies are warning the public of a new scam where callers pretend to be either from the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department or the IRS.

The scammers threaten the caller with penalties if they do not give out their credit card info and even have a voicemail that states they are with law enforcement or the IRS.

DCSD officials say they and the IRS will never ask for your credit card information over the phone.

