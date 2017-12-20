Wrongfully convicted man exonerated after 30 years

Memphis City Councilors voted unanimously to remove Confederate monuments from both city parks at Wednesday's meeting.More >>
Memphis City Councilors voted unanimously to remove Confederate monuments from both city parks at Wednesday's meeting.More >>
Christmas may be next Saturday, but with the new NCAA-mandated early signing period, it came early for college football.More >>
Christmas may be next Saturday, but with the new NCAA-mandated early signing period, it came early for college football.More >>
This Lorenzen Wright murder case has taken several twists and turns, especially now that his ex-wife Sherra Wright has been arrested and charged.More >>
This Lorenzen Wright murder case has taken several twists and turns, especially now that his ex-wife Sherra Wright has been arrested and charged.More >>
Sherra Wright made her second appearance in a California courtroom Wednesday, this time walking.More >>
Sherra Wright made her second appearance in a California courtroom Wednesday, this time walking.More >>
Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam officially cleared a man who wrongfully spent decades behind bars.More >>
Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam officially cleared a man who wrongfully spent decades behind bars.More >>
A Facebook picture that has been shared almost 57,000 times claims to show a praying mantis egg case attached to a Christmas tree branch and is warning people to check their trees..More >>
A Facebook picture that has been shared almost 57,000 times claims to show a praying mantis egg case attached to a Christmas tree branch and is warning people to check their trees..More >>
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.More >>
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.More >>
Contrary to what you might think you can not just put anything on your personalized license plate in the state of Ohio.More >>
Contrary to what you might think you can not just put anything on your personalized license plate in the state of Ohio.More >>
President Donald Trump cheered the lawmakers on, eager to claim his first major legislative victory.More >>
President Donald Trump cheered the lawmakers on, eager to claim his first major legislative victory.More >>
A Cleveland woman, in custody after human remains were found in her backyard, is reportedly pregnant with her 10th child.More >>
A Cleveland woman, in custody after human remains were found in her backyard, is reportedly pregnant with her 10th child.More >>
Four employees were arrested after allegedly stealing more than $27,000 worth of items from a Dollar General store in Supply.More >>
Four employees were arrested after allegedly stealing more than $27,000 worth of items from a Dollar General store in Supply.More >>
So much booze was consumed at an off-campus frat party that Maryland police say the air inside of the building tested positive for alcohol.More >>
So much booze was consumed at an off-campus frat party that Maryland police say the air inside of the building tested positive for alcohol.More >>
Memphis City Councilors voted unanimously to remove Confederate monuments from both city parks at Wednesday's meeting.More >>
Memphis City Councilors voted unanimously to remove Confederate monuments from both city parks at Wednesday's meeting.More >>
A woman who was found dead in a wooded area was mauled to death by her two dogs, according to the Goochland Sheriff's OfficeMore >>
A woman who was found dead in a wooded area was mauled to death by her two dogs, according to the Goochland Sheriff's OfficeMore >>
Counters, tables and over the chimney tops are just some of the spots parents place their elf on the shelf during this holiday season for their little ones to find.More >>
Counters, tables and over the chimney tops are just some of the spots parents place their elf on the shelf during this holiday season for their little ones to find.More >>